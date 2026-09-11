Forget bubble baths. Instead, take one with extra foam, and we mean extra beer foam! Miami’s first beer spa is here and we’re ready to tap you right in. Bottom’s up!

You can get the benefits of beer at any old dive bar. But we think you deserve someplace better. A place that has your style.

Stepping inside Hop’n Spa in Little Haiti is like soaking your worries away.

Adrian Nazarett: “You get a chance to hop in a spa but it’s also one of the main ingredients in beer. And we are Miami’s first beer spa. We discovered this activity in Iceland. We really want people to escape and disconnect and really relax. In here you’re in a completely different world.”

A different world — not a different year like in “Hot Tub Time Machine.”

Guest: “I love it so much. The beer’s flowing, the water’s warm; I’m so relaxed.”

Each of their three private suites has a sauna, shower, two cedar tubs that can fit two people and, of course, unlimited beer on tap!

Adrian Nazarett: “We are gonna rotate the beers every two-three months with different local Miami breweries. Right now we have a lager and an IPA. And in addition to that, we have our own soak.”

The magical soak is made out of epson salt, hops and yeast to help leave the skin feeling smooth and soft.

Adrian Nazarett: “You can come by yourself, enjoy your solitude. You can come as a couple, you can come on a double date or even a third wheel is fun too.”

And if you want to go commando like Austin Powers, bathing suits are optional.

For sober-minded people there are add-ons.

Adrian Nazarett: “The beer isn’t the be-all, end-all of the experience. We also have non-alcoholic options. So we have a non-alcoholic beer and non-alcoholic wine. We also offer charcuterie boards and a very delicious burnt Basque cheesecake from Basque cake.”

With 60 to 90 minute packages for up to four people in a room, it’s a party!

Adrian Nazarett: “We’ve had several birthdays and anniversaries already. We are open from 11 to 11, Monday through Sunday, so that way someone can start their day with a beer bath or end their day with a beer bath.”

Guest: “I definitely want a membership for Christmas. Mixing health and some fun is such a good thing to do so it’s hitting a lot of buckets for me.”

Spa prices start at $180.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hop’n Spa

159 NE 54th St

Miami, FL 33137

Website

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