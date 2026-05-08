Miami is no stranger to the spotlight. Several movies and TV shows have been shot here over the years. But they don’t always star someone who actually grew up here! That’s not the case when it comes to Peacock’s new series, M.I.A. Deco’s dishing with SoFlo’s own Shannon Gisela!

Shannon Gisela is out for blood in the new Miami crime thriller, “M.I.A.” But Deco is definitely not on this SoFlo native’s hit list!

Shannon Gisela: “I grew up on Deco! This is like so insane. This is so crazy!”

That’s a relief! Because our girl means business! She plays Etta, a woman seeking revenge after her entire family is killed by a drug cartel.

Shannon Gisela: “She is way more fierce than I am on my day-to-day. She moves with conviction and has like a steadfastness to her.”

Bringing the character to life was liberating for Shannon.

Shannon Gisela: “Tapping into this version of myself that wants what she wants and will get it by any means necessary was kind of sexy. It was kind of like, ‘I didn’t realize I had that little fire in me like that.'”

M.I.A. Doesn’t just take place in Miami. The series was actually filmed right here in SoFlo!

Shannon Gisela: “It feels like such a full circle moment and a real homecoming in a lot of ways. We shot, and most of our crew are locals, so it really feels like it’s homegrown. And I really hope the South Florida community welcomes the show and is excited by it.”

Shannon says getting to have the experience at home, with her family nearby, made it even more special.

Shannon Gisela: “My mom is watching this dream kind of happen, and I’m here living it, and I get to share it with her in this really intimate way.”

She also made sure to show off some of her favorite spots to her castmates.

Shannon Gisela: “We went to Cafe La Trova. That was a really big spot for us. It was the music, the food, the dancing. It was just inherently Miami.”

All episodes of M.I.A. are now streaming on Peacock, just in time for a weekend binge watch!.

Shannon Gisela: “It’s heartfelt. It’s action-packed. We have all of these kinds of cool dynamics happening all at once that I think it really makes for a rich kind of juicy show.”

Plus, Miami is at the core of the story. So if you don’t watch…

Shannon Gisela: “Pitbull will be disappointed. Dale. You know what I mean? We can’t — We have to keep that man happy.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.