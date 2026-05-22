“Miami Swim Week: The Shows” is making a splash once again, and this year, the runway is turning up the heat. From high-fashion swimwear to over-the-top couture, designers from around the world are diving into the 3-0-5, and trust us, these looks are anything but watered down.

“Miami Swim Week: The Shows” is back, and South Beach is serving looks hotter than the forecast.

The week-long fashion event is taking over Mondrian South Beach, bringing swimwear, resortwear, and high fashion from all over the globe.

Sean Rashid: “What we wanna do is make the audience as if they are living in the shows — and part of the show, and to take that experience with them.”

This season’s focus? Sustainability, diversity, and style with purpose.

Sean Rashid: “I think fashion is something, it’s a statement that people make, and everyone should have an appeal or access to the platform to see what designers are creating, so they can adapt into their own individuality.”

You can expect to see the Miami-based brand “cioccolato couture,” which is known for custom swimwear, elegant resort wear, and coastal glam.

Eliya Cioccolato: “I use a lot of beautiful lace, in white and pastel colors, like a feminine style. I use a lot of pearls, because it also gives the impression of an old-money wife, and it’s very feminine. Yes, this is like the main signature for my collection.”

“Luxe Living Fashions” is also turning heads, a clothing brand that puts an emphasis on power.

Lavitia Davis: “This year for luxe living fashions, we are introducing our ‘exo siren’ collection for Miami Swim Week: The shows. It’s going to be a futuristic collection, surrounded by dark feminine power, women’s energy, strong women, and empowerment. Metallics will be involved, you’ll see feathers, you’ll see mesh.”

“Miami Swim Week: The Shows” is ready to strut into the spotlight.

Sean Rashid: “We have designers from all over the world…At least, I think, 12 to 14 countries. So everyone is bringing a little piece of where they’re coming from.”

Miami Swim Week: The Shows run from May 27 to 31.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Swim Week: The Shows

May 27 to May 31

Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

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