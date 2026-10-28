FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Country music duo Locash was announced as the Grand Marshals for the 2026 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade during a kickoff event over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale.

The announcement soiree was hosted at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa to officially launch the annual festivities.

The 2026 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12, 2026.

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