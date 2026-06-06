A horror movie isn’t truly a classic until “Scary Movie” takes a stab at it. Deco’s own scream queen, Alex Miranda, sat down with some of the stars of the killer franchise. It’s been way too long — 13 years — since the “Scary Movie” franchise last poked fun at the best and the worst horror flicks. But finally, the Wayans brothers and the rest of its iconic cast, including Anna Faris and Regina Hall are returning for one more scare.

“Scary Movie” is…

Marlon Wayans as Shorty in “Scary Movie”: “Back!”

Alex: “What’s up?!”

Anna Faris: “What’s up?”

Shawn Wayans: “What’s up?”

Which means the Ghostface mask killer is back on the prowl so the core four are forced out of hiding 26 years after the first film.

Anna Faris reprises Cindy Campbell.

Alex: “Cindy now, as a Republican, has chosen a political party. I’m sure she’s tough on crime?”

Anna Faris: “Tough on crime. She does not like a criminal. If you’re up to no good, Cindy Campbell is gonna find out.”

And what about Ray Wilkins, played by cowriter Shawn Wayans?

Anna Faris: “Ray and Brenda are happy.”

Shawn Wayans: “Just as ambiguously gay as we were back in the day.”

Alex: “Do you wanna do some gay [expletive]?”

Shawn Wayans: “Half-gay [expletive], you mean?”

Alex: “Oh, half-gay [expletive].”

Shawn Wayans: “Why just half-gay [expletive]?”

Alex: “Right, why not full-gay [expletive]?”

Shawn Wayans: “I’m offended that you don’t want the full-gay.”

Alex: “No, I’ll take the full-gay.”

Shawn Wayans: “Not that I’ma do anything ’cause I ain’t gay!”

Anna Faris: “Ray and Brenda, played by the brilliant Regina Hall, are married with children.”

Shawn Wayans: “My girl. Wifey.”

Alex: “Until his trip to Miami.”

Shawn Wayans: “Right! But only because I like the weather.”

Anna Faris: “Only because you like the weather.”

Shawn Wayans: “And the little shorts, that’s all. Raining men, ‘it’s raining men. Hallelujah!'”

Alex: “Who breaks and laughs first on set when they’re shooting a scene?”

Shawn Wayans: “None of us.”

Anna Faris: “None of us.”

Shawn Wayans: “‘Cause we all wanted to come out, right? ‘Cause if you break, you got to start over and it’s hard to get that energy and that chemistry going again so we know the stakes that are involved with it so we all are very disciplined about it.”

Anna Faris: “I also think we’re a little egotistical.”

Shawn Wayans: “You think so?”

Not a chance, and I’ll tell you why:

Alex: “I interviewed you 10 years ago in New York City and ever since then, for a decade, whenever anybody asks who my favorite celebrity interview was, I refer back to this one interview with you, so I just wanna say thank you for that. You are a national treasure.”

Anna Faris: “That means a lot to me. Thank you. Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Was I an [expletive]?'”

Alex: “Never! You invited me to your house after, so not at all.”

Anna Faris: “Oh, God!”

Alex: “You even gave me your number and everything!”

Anna Faris: “Oh, my God, I love you! I love you!”

Alex: “I love you.”

Anna Faris: “We were destined to see each other again.”

Alex: “‘Scary Movie’ will ruin blank for audiences forever. What do you think it’s gonna be?”

Shawn Wayans: “Will ruin generations of children.”

Anna Faris: “Injectables. Sex toys?”

Shawn Wayans: “Maybe. And some bongs.”

Wanna have a scary good time at the movies? Deco’s giving away Fandango codes for “Scary Movie.” For a chance to win, send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com.

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