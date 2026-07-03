There are not enough hours in the day to get anything done, am I right? Everybody’s running around trying to do two or three or eight things at once. There’s a family-owned place in Broward where you can do your shopping, and you can sit down for top-shelf Italian bites two-in-one, all at one delicious destination.

At Flora’s Italian Eatery in Coral Springs, the keyword is mangia.

John Flora: “I want people to come here, read the newspaper, sit down, have a cup of coffee, have a croissant, have a cannoli, have a gelato, have a slice of pizza, have a meatball sandwich, have a prosciutto sandwich.”

You can get all the baked goods, desserts, pizza and delicious sandwiches at the downstairs Italian deli.

You’ll get a true taste of the old country.

John Flora: “As if they were in Italy and experiencing the real products of Italian-made goods right here in Coral Springs.”

They say they wouldn’t sell you anything that they wouldn’t use themselves.

John Flora: “I use all my products in the kitchens, absolutely. I’m a firm believer that I have probably the finest Italian products on the market.”

Once you’re done hitting the shelves at the grocery store, make it upstairs to Angela’s Bar and Kitchen.

Angela Flora: “Up here you get authentic Italian sit-down cuisine.”

What’s being turned out in the kitchen is basically home cooking because the people making the food are the real deal.

Angela Flora: “Our executive chef is from Calabria, our sous chef is from Naples, you have my father, who’s from Puglia, and everybody is authentically Italian.”

The bar is the perfect place to hang out and get your dinner delivered. The choices are mouthwatering.

Angela Flora: “Things that you can’t find in every Italian restaurant. You can get great things like our seafood platter, which has grilled octopus, shrimp, mussels, grilled potatoes, grilled zucchini and salmon. Then you can also get a shrimp risotto done with porcini mushrooms.”

The chef has come up with something special to beat the heat. He calls it the summer salad.

Angela Flora: “It’s a beautiful salad done with quinoa and salmon, with a lemon and strawberry marinaded in the lemon and strawberry. It’s delicious.”

So is this thirst-quenching beauty.

Angela Flora: “So we also right now are featuring our lemon gelato prosecco drink.”

You come here hungry, and you’ll leave happy.

Angela Flora: “We’re huge, we’re vibrant, we’re Italian.”

They are serious about their food at Flora’s; everything is homemade.

The place is open Tuesday through Sunday.

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