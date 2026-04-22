Rush is one of the most beloved and iconic rock bands in music. The rock-and-roll hall of famers have fans that would kill to see them live. The band won’t be touring for awhile, but you can catch the next best thing, when “The Rush Tribute Project” hits Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

For almost six decades, Rush has been laying down some of the most unique and powerful sounds in rock-and-roll.

The band’s impact hit home to three musicians who call themselves “The Rush Tribute Project.”

Deco caught up with drummer Thomas Slawnik. He’s been a fan since he sat down behind his kit.

Thomas Slawnik: “Well, I was pretty much learning how to play at the time I discovered Rush.”

It was the playing of drummer Neal Peart that sealed the deal for Thomas.

Thomas Slawnik: “What really got me was the intricacy of his parts, the Tom sounds, the flurry of everything he does. It was a huge challenge to learn everything. I’m still learning.”

Playing in a tribute band is no walk in the park. The guys in the project work just as hard as the real group.

Thomas Slawnik: “It takes endless amounts of practice, over and over, to get everything as close as we can.”

Rush fans, rejoice. You’ll hear all of the classic album, “Moving Pictures,” at the show.

There’s a special reason that release is being featured.

Thomas Slawnik: “It’s the 45th anniversary of it this year, so we decided to take and do the whole album as part of our second set.”

One thing’s for sure at a “Rush Tribute Project” show: whether you’re in the audience or up on stage — everybody wins.

Thomas Slawnik: “It’s just a way of saying thank you and if we do it as close as possible to their ambitions, it’s better for us and it’s better for the fans.”

“The Rush Tribute Project” is playing The Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday night.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Parker Playhouse

707 NE 8th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website



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