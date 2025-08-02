It’s Miami Spice season, and one Sunny Isles Beach restaurant is serving up freshness with every bite with ingredients picked just for your plate. Deco headed to Rose Cafe & Restaurant to see what’s growing on the menu.

After years of laying roots, Rose Cafe & Restaurant in Sunny Isles is ready to bloom.

The breakfast and lunch spot is part of Miami Spice for its second year, and they’re bringing more than just their beautiful flower decor.

Alexandra Milton, owner of Rose Cafe & Restaurant : “We changed a little bit of our menu for something much more interesting, especially now because we have now the farm to table.”

That farm? It’s in Homestead, at the Agape Network.

Jordan Nance: “The Agape Network, which basically provides all the fresh ingredients that will be used inside of the cocktails and inside of the food.”

Yup. The roses on the wall aren’t the only things being plucked fresh from a garden.

Jordan Nance: “Here at Agape, you’ll see a lot of fresh mint, fresh basil, Habanero peppers, jalapeño peppers. Basically anything that you can thing of growing in a garden in the tropical climates of Miami, they provide it.”

Then it’s brought to the restaurant for you to enjoy with your meal.

Alexandra Milton: “We started playing with some ingredients that we have in the farm, like the green plantain. We offer the Guacamole Watermelon with some fried plantains.”

And fresh produce doesn’t stop with an appetizer. You can expect hints of tomatoes, grown on the farm, in your oven baked chicken curry, and your cocktail to be garnished with fresh lemongrass.

Jordan Nance: “Fresh ingredients make it just taste 10 times better than anything processed. Like, if somebody whre to buy mint oil, it tastes like – sometimes it’s made with citrus acid, and sometimes people get heartburn from that.”

Customers are enjoying the difference in taste, especially because of what’s not in the food.

Juanita Gutierrez: “The ingredients actually taste really, really fresh and [it’s] what I love the most.”

You can catch Miami Spice at Rose Cafe & Restaurant for breakfast, lunch and brunch now until the end of September.

FOR MORE INFO:

Rose Cafe & Restaurant

16690 Collins Ave., Suite 102

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Website

