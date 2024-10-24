For thrill-seekers living in South Florida, there’s a limited amount of things you can do, like jumping out of an airplane or cutting someone off on the I-95.

During the Halloween season, one wild experience you can do is getting on an ATV ride while a freaky clown chases you. A spooky ride west of Miami showed Deco how to feel alive and we revved it up!

The terror just lands differently when you’re riding an ATV.

At Takeover Rentals in Miami, they’re taking joy rides up a level.

Selmen Selman, co-owner of takeover rentals: “Takeover rentals is Miami’s premier destination for ATV and side-by-side buggy tours. We’re probably one of the few, if not the only, rental company that lets you have fun on these vehicles.”

And there’s no pumping the brakes on the fun when you book their hour-long spooky Halloween tour.

Selmen Selman, co-owner of takeover rentals: “The first portion of the tour is that we’re taking you out to ride on the thousand acres of property. So that’s where we have the neon lights on the bike, and you’re experiencing the thrill of riding ATV’s at night and we take you through the different trails so that you can get that full experience as well.”

Selmen Selman, co-owner of takeover rentals: “But then at the end we have a designated area, which is our spooky trail. The entire maze is filled with a bunch of Halloween attractions. Things are going to jump at you that are hanging on trees. It’s one of our favorite things to do because it brings the Halloween Horror Nights feel on ATV’s.”

This haunted vibe is full of surprises in every corner. But expect to get messy first.

Selmen Selman, co-owner of takeover rentals: “You’re going to get completely dirty. I always tell everybody, Do not wear your air forces; do not wear your Jordan’s; do not wear clothes that are comfortable, not ruining. It’s $160 per ATV, and the cool thing about us is that we don’t charge if you want to bring an additional passenger to ride on the ATV with you.”

Guest 1: “It’s something you see more north, but this was super great.”

Guest 2: “Definitely come out, bring the family, and bring your friends. Everybody turn up; it’s actually a great experience.”

