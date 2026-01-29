Send out an SOS! Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien are stranded on an island! Stop the smoke signals, it’s just for a movie. That doesn’t make it any better though, because the only thing worse than being lost in the middle of nowhere is being stuck with the person who makes you miserable!

Dealing with a bad boss in the office is hard enough. But it could always get worse.

Rachel McAdams is losing her patience and her promotion in the new horror thriller, “Send Help.”

Rachel McAdams: “Her dreams are just crumbling before her. She’s worked like 10 years towards this moment, which is supposed to be coming any minute, and then he just pulls the rug right out from under her, and he does it in such an insulting way. I think it would drive anyone ’round the bend.”

And if that wasn’t bad enough, now she’s stuck on a deserted island with her sexist CEO, played by Dylan O’Brien.

Dylan O’Brien: “He’s very materialistic, he’s very spoiled. But then there’s a lot of things about Bradley too, that we learn later on the island. He was obviously influenced in this negative way.”

Excuses, excuses. Too bad, because the tables have turned.

Dylan O’Brien playing Bradley Preston in “Send Help”: “Let’s not forget: I’m your boss, you work for me.”

Rachel McAdams playing Linda Liddle in “Send Help”: “We’re not in the office anymore, Bradley.”

Survivalist mode engaged! Believe it or not, that’s something Rachel has history with!

Rachel McAdams: “One of my fantasies as a kid was, like, getting lost in the woods and having to make due with my surroundings.”

It doesn’t stop there.

Rachel McAdams: “My favorite show of all time is ‘Alone.’ The survival series, ‘Alone.’ It’s crazy, it’s incredible. So I’d watch a lot of that before I even knew of this movie.”

Dylan’s not saying he’s on her level with this stuff. But in the movie:

Dylan O’Brien: “These characters actually end up becoming really formidable opponents, and Bradley kind of proves to be a little more savvy than maybe we anticipated.”

It’s a battle of wits in the middle of nowhere with potentially deadly consequences. Sounds fun!

Rachel McAdams: “This is a really visceral, active filmgoing experience. I knew it was coming and I still jumped.”

