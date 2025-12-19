Another New Yorker has decided to settle in Miami Beach. Now, before you roll your eyes in frustration, hear me out. This big apple transplant brings a legendary comfort food you can really sink your teeth into.

Pizza fanatics, rejoice! Prince Street Pizza has arrived!

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “We’re originally from New York City on Prince Street itself. We are famous for our Sicilian SoHo squares as well as our classic New York-style rounds.”

It took a while, but this hot NYC downtown joint has settled into its new home on Lincoln Road.

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “This is our 18th location overall. However, this is the first location in Miami, in Florida specifically.”

The place made sure to honor its Big Apple roots. The menu is a veritable map of the city’s SoHo neighborhood.

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “So that’s why we have ‘The Boozy Broome,’ which is Broome Street. ‘Spicy Spring,’ Spring Street. The ‘Mercer Margherita’ is Mercer Street and so forth.”

As a public service, we’re gonna break down Prince Street’s top-selling Sicilian pies. At number one — “The Spicy Spring.”

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “Spicy marinara sauce, Fra Diavolo pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, pretty basic, that’s what put us on the map.”

At number two, but quickly gaining in popularity, is “The Naughty Pie.”

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “And that’s a spicy vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, followed by the hot honey drizzle on top.”

For you traditionalists who like their pies completely shaped like the full moon, there’s always “The Original Prince”.

The secret to the success of all these items is– you guessed it — New York water.

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “We have a company called New York Watermaker, and we have a filtration system in the back, so what it does is we’ll send them a sample here of the Miami water, they take it back to New York, they’ll balance the pH, and we have New York water running in the back.”

Hanging on the wall of the place are photos of famous folks who love their ‘za. Adam Sandler’s up there. Seth Rogen made the cut. Apparently, Alec Baldwin has made it to the place.

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “Every celebrity wanted to come to Prince Street Pizza.”

This isn’t a place to linger over a pie or a slice. There are no tables here, and that’s how the owners like it.

Lorenzo Hidalgo: “Absolutely, New York-style, you get in, you get the heck out.”

Prince Street Pizza is so good, it pleases man and beast.

Guest: “It’s easy to pop in and grab a slice. They have a bunch of different flavors that are all great.”

Slices start at $5, and pies start at $27.

FOR MORE INFO:

Prince Street Pizza

521 Lincoln Road Ste 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.