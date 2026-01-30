If you’re tired of the neon lights and high heels on South Beach, you might want to head north all the way to North Miami. Tonight, Deco’s going to the dark side, led bravely by our creature of the night, Alex Miranda.

Deco’s going over to the dark side. Think Victorian lace, sharp fangs, and a whole lot of leather. A local theater group is turning North Miami into a goth-lover’s dream.

Get ready for underground vibes, cool music, and wild performances. Black Moon Theatre’s “Midnight Masquerade” will let goth fans and regular people howl at the moon.

Joshira Maduro, producer at Black Moon Theater: “Think about a gothic rock concert combined with a cabaret. So in between live bands, we’ll have live performances that are burlesque, drag, belly dance, a nice variety.”

It’s a three-ring circus of the underworld. We’re talking live bands like “Heneseas,” “Shadow Reborn,” and “Obsidian” providing the spooky soundtrack.

Obsidian’s Missy Mortis: “So we are a gothic post punk slash death rock band. We pretty much just play to all the spooky people out there.”

Ryan Rivas: “It’s going to be an awesome night because it’s just a multi-faceted night of performers and bands.”

While the bands play, performers take the stage.

Joshira Maduro: “We have Shadow Reborn doing their gothic theatrical band set during which I will be performing on dance trapeze as well as lollipop lira.”

Shadow Reborn’s Shades Casanova: “Our whole craft dwells in the turmoil of the human experience through romantic and tragic elements. So this fits right in.”

Local band Heneseas will rock the house.

Heneseas’ Genesis: “This band is about raw emotional music, and there’s like some gothic influence to it, rock and roll, alternative.”

Fire-dancers greet you at the door. Once you’re in, things really heat up.

Joshira Maduro: “So we do have burlesque artists. So expect the level of nudity. Think pasties, thongs. So we definitely have something to excite different audience members.”

So if you’re ready to get your goth on, don’t wait for the full moon! Head to the midnight masquerade.

Joshira Maduro: “A little spicy. Definitely a little spooky, a little spicy, elegant as well.”

Join the creatures of the night this Saturday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Midnight Masquerade

Black Box Media Miami

12355 Northeast 13th Avenue #Unit #403-404 North Miami, FL 33161

Jan. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Tickets



