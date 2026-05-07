Shireen: “Men take over everything! Alex, would you like to apologize for all men out there?”

Alex: “I’m so sorry…It’s true!”

Even when it comes to queer nightlife, we gay guys do sorta dominate. But now, Palace on South Beach is throwing a monthly party for the girlies, hilariously called “That Time of the Month”.

This is ladies’ night! At Palace! Right off the sands of South Beach.

Where wives and social media mavens Zashia Santiago and Tay Tate, or the Tates…

Tay Tate: “She’s the extrovert. I keep her on track.”

Zashia Santiago: “It’s a team effort.”

Host a monthly party upstairs at the pool bar, hilariously called “That Time of the Month.”

Zashia Santiago: “My lesbian girlies, there is a party for you. And it is all the fun.”

From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. — not 4 a.m.

Tay Tate: “Because we need to go back home.”

Zashia Santiago: “Right! Listen, we want to party with y’all, but baby!”

Tay Tate: “We need a nap!”

But hold up, some backstory first.

Zashia Santiago: “Oh, typical! I slid into her DMs. I was very dominant.”

Is that really how it went, Tay?

Tay Tate: “Um, I ignored him for a little bit. I didn’t mean to; I just wasn’t looking for love, and then she just came out of nowhere and swept me off my feet.”

Off her feet and onto the rooftop.

Zashia Santiago: “The rooftop is just such a different vibe. The view alone…”

Tay Tate: “Yeah.”

Where these lovebirds filled a nightlife void!

Tay Tate: “The lesbians just weren’t outside. There was nothing to do, really, in Miami specifically, so we needed to create that for everybody.”

In their own signature and safe way.

Zashia Santiago: “I’m on the mic or she’s on the mic. We’re talking to people, we’re asking questions.”

Tay Tate: “The biggest thing is a safe space for us. Because it doesn’t matter what you look like, what you identify as, we are here, we are all together, and we are having fun.”

And by fun…

Zashia Santiago: “We like themed nights, so every party has a certain theme, a certain dress code, where we play games, and we kind of get involved.”

Oh, gurl, they mean it.

Zashia Santiago: “It really is like back in the day, house party vibe, open format, ass shaking…”

Tay Tate: “Twerk contest, lap dances…”

Zashia Santiago: “Right! You’re giving a lot.”

Tay Tate: “I know I’m saying too much!”

Palace’s next monthly party is on May 30, which is their pre-Pride party.

FOR MORE INFO:

Palace South Beach

1052 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

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