Sometimes, people can be so in love that words just can’t fully express it. Like, “I’m so in love that I think about you even while I’m with my spouse!” doesn’t quite hit right. But Olivia Rodrigo tries her best in the new song, “Stupid Song.”

Sometimes love makes perfect sense. Sometimes, it makes a “Stupid Song.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest track “Stupid Song” is from her new album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” which hit number one on the Billboard 200, and it’s turning heart-on-sleeve emotions into a full-blown anthem.

Olivia Rodrigo: “Hey, it’s Olivia, and I’m reporting live from the ‘Stupid Song’ set.”

The song dives into the kind of crush that takes over your every thought.

Olivia Rodrigo: “You’re a spark in the dark, and my clothes all caught aflame. You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name!”

And let’s just say we love the behind-the-scenes glimpse more than any stupid song could ever say!

Olivia Rodrigo: “And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say!”

Olivia Rodrigo: “So right now we’re doing the bodega scene, and we’re in this lovely bodega — we actually managed to fit a grand piano in here, I have no idea how, and we’re bringing the cats in right now. Very excited to see the cats!”

On screen, those big feelings take center stage. Liv moves through New York City while ballerinas leap, spin, and swirl around her.

Olivia Rodrigo “We’re right now in Central Park, with these amazing dancers from the New York City Ballet, which is so insane. I love them so much! We’re doing the mosh pit scene right now, which is really, really fun, and we’re playing really loud metal music to get in the mood.”

The video takes shape in Manhattan, with choreography helping to bring every heart flutter and head spin to life.

Olivia Rodrigo: “We woke up at three thirty this morning, so we are all feeling a little delirious, but happy, and we’re gonna do a little shot with a little camera on a little kitty, that actually lives here. It’s the bodega cat. We’ll see if it picks up anything. It’s been a great day, and I can’t wait to see the final cut. “

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