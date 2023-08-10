Miami Spice is the chance to try great food from amazing chefs at a terrific price. Now you can enjoy an all pink menu at NOMA Beach with a celebrity chef. No rose-colored glasses needed here for this food, but a pink-colored outfit is encouraged.

NOMA Beach wants you to think pink for Miami Spice, To celebrate the Blush Menu, they’re having a massive party, bigger and better than Barbie herself.

Donatella Arpaia: “We’re going to have a pink photo booth, we’re gonna have a DJ, live reggaetón music. It’s just going to be a hot pink party.”

With celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia, you know it’s going to be good.

Donatella Arpaia: “I love pink. I am a female chef, I am a trailblazer in this industry, and I always embraced my femininity, and I think pink is glorious. There’s so many different shades of pink.”

Even the cocktails are rosy, and inspired by none other than Queen B, Barbie.

Donatella Arpaia: “Some of my favorites are the Blonde Ambition Martini, the Disco Ball Margarita, or She’s Everything and He’s Just Ken.”

Even the food is feeling a little flushed.

Donatella Arpaia: “Some of the fun pink items are the hot pink Caesar salad, the pink rigatoni a la vodka, and, of course, the pink tiramisu.”

Lina Sierra: “The tiramisu with the strawberry was amazing. The infusion of the strawberry in it and the pink tone was just spectacular.”

When the sun goes down, the place can be your own private soirée.

Donatella Arpaia: “We have a lot of weddings, proposals, gender reveals, bridal showers, baby showers, rehearsal dinners. If you’re feeling fancy, there’s no more sparklers, bring on the fireworks, ’cause life is beautiful, life is short, and we should be around friends, family, good drinks and good food.”

Sara Fueyo: “Such good vibes, so many cute photo opportunities, especially with the views. It was just super Instagrammable and just a really great experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

NOMA Beach at Redfish

9610 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

305-668-8788

noma-beach.com

NOMA Beach Pink Summer Barbie Party

Friday, Aug. 11

8 p.m. – midnight

eventbrite.com/e/noma-beach-pink-summer-barbie-party-tickets-694249076677?aff=erelexpmlt

