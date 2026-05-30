There’s something about black-and-white media that hits differently. It’s cool, has a vintage feel and it’s usually a little mysterious. All those things are right on the money when it comes to the new superhero series “Spider-Noir” starring Nic Cage, which is now streaming on Prime Video!

Who needs color when you’ve got colorful characters?!

Nicolas Cage is suiting up to fight crime in the new superhero series, “Spider-Noir,” and he’s doing so in both black-and-white — and in living color!

Nicolas Cage: “Wouldn’t it be great if we could take this wealth of American cinema, these old noir movies and that Howard Hawk’s repartee and that fast-paced dialogue and collide it with a huge contemporary icon like Spider-Man, and then put it on TV.”

It’s the same show. But viewers get to pick how they wanna watch it.

And the gritty, mysterious noir style has a special place in the cast’s hearts.

Brendan Gleeson: “Technologically, it’s been embraced where this is what we wanted to do. So we shot it for black-and-white with black-and-white imagery that all the noir techniques, you know, Darran Tiernan was using hand-cranked cameras for some of the special shots and stuff like that. It was huge homage to noir.”

Achieving that cool, old school did come with some challenges.

Li Jun Li: “It was extremely difficult because it wasn’t just shot in color and then later changed, color graded at all. Everything, the designs, the costumes, the set design, the colors on our makeup.”

Spider-Noir may not be super familiar to casual fans of the Spider-Man universe. But you don’t need to do any research before tuning into the series.

Oren Uziel: “I love Spider-Man. I love film noir. I wanted to tell a story that was its own thing, lives in its own place, and there’s a reason that the first words out of Ben Riley’s mouth in the show is, you know, someone once asked me what universe this was. It’s its own universe. It’s the only one he’s ever known, it’s the only one he ever will know.”

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