Ready to rock or ready rock the boat? Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are locked in the ultimate battle of the ballad in their new movie, and Deco’s amped up!

Paul Rudd: “I could tell within two minutes of meeting you: You are not just some boy band guy.

Nick Jonas: “And you are too good for that wedding band.”

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are striking a chord in the new musical comedy, Power Ballad.

The guys are making sweet music together until Nick steals one of Paul’s songs and it becomes a massive hit. Then all hell breaks loose.

Paul Rudd: “This is the closest he’s ever gotten, but nobody knows. That’s enough to make anybody crazy.”

Luckily, the bad blood between these two is just for the big screen.

Paul Rudd: “I don’t think chemistry is something you can really fake. And thankfully, we clicked right away, and it seemed easy.”

Just like in the movie, the actors actually got to jam together while filming.

Nick says it helped them connect.

Nick Jonas: “First day was kind of the perfect scenario because the whole scene is about getting to know each other.”

Nick Jonas: “John gave us the freedom to kind of break out and have some fun around the piano, and play those moments out really allowed for us to bond pretty quick.”

Paul does sing in the movie, but he doesn’t consider himself a full-fledged musician like Nick.

Paul Rudd: “Thank goodness we had Nick Jonas, who actually will lend an air of authenticity to the proceedings cause it ain’t gonna be from me. Like I’m hoping if I’m sitting there playing music with Nick Jonas, some of it just then rubs off.”

Speaking of music, John Carney didn’t just direct the film; he co-wrote the movie’s central song!

And the key to making it work…

John Carney: “I’m gonna have to listen to this song a thousand times making this movie, so it better be something I kinda like.”

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