There’s a saying among baby boomers. “If you remember the 70s, you probably weren’t there.” There was an over-the-top party going on in every nightclub, and disco dominated the dance floor. Well, now a new joint in Broward is bringing back the glory days of that decadent decade. Deco’s party animal Alex Miranda has the deets — on why the 70s are back in style.

The new club in Fort Lauderdale is turning back the clock with disco balls, throwback cocktails and a whole lot of 70s nostalgia.

The good times are back in Fort Lauderdale at Good Night John Boy.

Zosimo Maximo: “Which is a 70’s disco. It’s supposed to feel like you’re in your grandma’s basement.”

If my grandma had a basement like this, you would never have to come upstairs. You can shake your groove thing all night long.

Zosimo Maximo: “Our foundation is disco. It’s 50 years old at this point, but it still resonates with so many people.”

South Florida is the latest location for GNJB.

Zosimo Maximo: “This is our first venue in Broward County. We’re very excited to be here.”

You never know who’ll pop up here. We even caught Austin Powers showing off some of his moves.

But there is only one Queen of the Scene, and she’s everywhere.

Zosimo Maximo: “We love Farrah Fawcett. We feature her in all of our venues, so anytime you walk into a John Boy, you’ll see a giant picture of Farrah Fawcett.”

You’ll also see a mighty deejay laying down a big beat. You knew there’d be disco balls spinning over the dance floor, right?

They’re also put to good use at the bar, when you order the Disco Punch.

Zosimo Maximo: “Which comes in a take-home mirror ball cup.”

You’ll be sipping on a mix of Bacardi, peach schnapps, Disaronno and cranberry juice.

They also have an answer to the question: “What’s shakin’?”

Zosimo Maximo: “What’s Shakin’ is based on, like, the county fair lemonade; it’s fair-style shaken lemonade, your choice of Ketel One vodka or Don Julio tequila.”

Now you know all the good stuff that makes “Good Night John Boy” a cool place to party. There’s only one question left. What does the name have to do with the 1970’s?

Zosimo Maximo: “Good Night John Boy is the final statement that was said after every Waltons episode, and it’s just a great closer to the night.”

Good Night John Boy welcomes party people of all ages. They want kids, parents and grandparents to come check it out.

FOR MORE INFO:

Good Night John Boy

270 SE 6th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

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