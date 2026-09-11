The Museum of Discovery and Science is surprising one moviegoer who had no idea their ticket would help break a long-standing record.

Museum worker: “Fabiola was the smart person who bought the 57,201 ticket. I knew that was going to happen, congratulations!”

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” just passed “Avatar” as the best-selling film in the history of the AutoNation IMAX theater.

That sale put it over the top, breaking a record that stood for 16 years.

“The Odyssey” has now sold more than 67,000 tickets there.

Fabiola Sardinha: “My sister had been here before, and she told me it was a great movie and that I had to see it specifically at this theater.”

The Fort Lauderdale theater is the only one in Florida showing “The Odyssey” in IMAX 15/70-millimeter film, drawing audiences from across the state and beyond.

The Museum of Discovery and Science marked the milestone with a confetti celebration and special “The Odyssey” memorabilia.

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