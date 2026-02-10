Teddy Riley and friends are turning Miramar into an all-love, all-hits kind of night. Deco sat down with the legend, to remember the times, and how to turn up the romance through music.

From the hits that made R&B extra smooth to bringing the vibes that defined a generation.

Teddy Riley is at the center of it all. He’s the creator of new jack swing, which means to him…

Teddy Riley: “New jack swing is the lifestyle, the music genre, it’s everything, it’s the movement.”

Teddy Riley: “Book smarts, street smarts, that’s how I got this far because I know street smarts and I also know book smarts, which is knowing the business that you’re in.”

He’s also at the business of slow jams with a side of nostalgia. And that’s what Teddy will be cooking up at the Miramar Cultural Center on Valentine’s Day.

So bring out those old CDs, because the icon promises, the more songs you know, the longer the show.

Teddy Riley: “Once I know the crowd, cause sometimes I’ll change the show, right there on the spot. And say ‘no, we’re gonna go with show 3.’ And show 3 is the longer show. We’ll only play what people definitely know then that’s about 15 to maybe 20 songs.”

Warming up the crowd with love songs are opening artists like Shai.

And Kut Close.

But It doesn’t stop there.

Teddy Riley: “Of course we’re gonna do Guy songs, Blackstreet songs, Keith Sweat, Johnny Kemp, SWV, Michael Jackson, we’re gonna take you down the lane that will take you back where you were when you first heard the music.”

Tickets to Teddy Riley and friends this Valentine’s Day start at $75.

Teddy Riley and Friends

Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Suburb 2, 33025

