The minions love bananas, that’s nothing new, but did you also know they love movies? And not just watching them — making them too! Our favorite adorable little trouble makers are back on the big screen and this time — they’re heading to Hollywood! We’ll let the little yellow fellows tell you in their own words.

Lights! Camera! Minions!

The minions are back and taking over Tinseltown — literally! As in, they’re actually making movies in their new movie, “Minions & Monsters,” and trust me, they’ve got a lot to say.

Maybe it’s best to leave the talking to director Pierre Coffin. Since he’s also the voice behind these lovable, yellow chaos demons.

Pierre Coffin: “The idea of the whole movie is just to see how the minions would photobomb, like, all the classics we know and love.”

We’re gonna need a bigger monster. Thankfully, the voice cast is already larger than life and they came to play!

Jeff Bridges: “It’s play, basically, what we’re up to.”

Allison Janney: “You have to be okay with making a fool of yourself. Just making crazy sounds and voices.”

Some are creatures.

Bobby Moynihan: “I play a crazy monster in the movie and I run around. It’s less old Hollywood. He’s more confused of what time he’s in and he just wants to eat minions.”

Some are human.

Allison Janney: “It was basically my mother on steroids at times, but I love doing voice work.”

And some are full of surprises.

Jesse Eisenberg: “I do a lot of big, violent, silly movies, but my wife is like an activist and so any time I can go home to her and say like, ‘No, this one is about a suffragette that I fall in love with.'”

Zoey Deutch: “A great couple. Great pair.”

That’s not the only reason Jesse Eisenberg and Zoey Deutch are excited about their characters.

Jesse Eisenberg:”I hope we make it to Halloween, is what we’re hoping, that people dress like us at Halloween.”

Zoey Deutch: “That’s why we do it.”

Sure, the minion movies are fun and playful in nature, but Jeff Bridges said this one has a sweet message.

Jeff Bridges: “Being different is not a bad thing and we need our differences. If the world could be like we make movies, we’re all about making something beautiful. Something we can look at and say, ‘Look, isn’t that cool, what we did?!'”

Bobby Moynihan: “I wasn’t expecting to cry during this interview.”

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