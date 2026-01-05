MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready to go back in time as in the eighties, where style and fashion were par for the course on “Miami Vice,” and that TV history is getting a new life in Miami Beach.

It’s not a museum, it’s a Miami Vice-seum. The world’s first-ever physical museum dedicated to Miami Vice is now open.

Created by fans, for fans, it has props, costumes and scripts from the show. Some of them were donated by the cast and crew.

“It’s something really cool and nostalgic that people that still watch the show every day and grew up on it can come here and relive it and see behind-the-scenes photos they’ve never seen before,” said Derek Hedlund. “They can see Don Johnson’s Versace jacket. Gianni Versace himself designed for him on the show. The guns used in the show, the badges. There’s a lot of really cool stuff.”

The Miami Vice Museum is located inside The Wilzig Museum Building on Washington Avenue. It’s open daily from 1-10 p.m.

