Before “Wonder Woman became the legend she is today, she was Supa Girl. OK, not really, but what’s not made up is the new show “Supa Girlz.” Deco dropped by Miami Northwestern Senior High for a dance lesson.

You’ve probably seen them go viral on social media. Big name celebs have copied their every move, but you have never seen the G-Girls of Miami Northwestern Senior High like this.

Traci Young Byron: “Every single girl who’s trying out for the team is brand-new. don’t think they really realize how much hard work it takes to become a G-Girl.”

The high school dance team, led by Ms. Traci Young Byron, is spilling the tea on what it’s like being a G-Girl in their new show AMC Networks show, “Supa Girlz.”

Traci Young Byron: “‘Supa Girlz’ is a show about a day in the life of a G-Girl,” said Young Byron. “It goes into their personal lives, it goes into their academic lives. It’s not just about what they do on the dance floor or at football games.”

But before the docuseries drops Thursday, the G-Girls showed off their best moves today at their school.

Destiny Goodman: “I’m super excited. I’m ready for the world to see Miami Northwestern G-Girls and our lives on and off the field.”

It’s not easy to join this team of scholars, either.

Traci Young Byron: “In order for the girls to be eligible to audition for my team, you have to have at least a 3.5 GPA.”

And that’s just the academic side.

Traci Young Byron: “Being a G-Girl is hard work. It’s even harder to remain a G-Girl. The level of excellence that is expected of these young ladies is through the roof. I make no apologies for that.”

Fortunately, the girls do not mind a little discipline.

Jaida Sumler: “It definitely challenges me to make sure I complete all of my school work, that I’m able to do all of the extracurricular activities I want to participate in.”

There’s a method to Ms. Tracy’s way of teaching.

Traci Young Byron: “My goals for the G-Girls is to become professional dancers. For those who don’t want to become professional dancers, it’s to be successful at whatever career they decide.”

But structure is not all you are going to see from this new show.

Traci Young Byron: “In ‘Supa Girlz,’ you can expect high energy, you can expect a little bit of drama, you can expect to see beautiful, young, talented ladies.”

The girls also have advice for any young ladies who want to join the team.

Destiny Goodman: “I would definitely say you need to work out, you have to be open-minded, you have to be persistent, you can’t give up.”

You can catch “Supa Girlz” when it premieres Thursday on AMC Networks’ ALLBLK streaming service.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.