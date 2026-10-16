Miami’s got the sun, the sand, and now some handcrafted spirits. A rum aging house just opened up with a double-dose of bar bliss. Barback Alex Miranda has a look at the new spot known for its aged rum and cocktail culture.

The Little River Distillery has a tasting room, a speakeasy, and sips so smooth you’ll never want to leave.

Johnny Depp (as Captain Jack Sparrow): “Why is the rum always gone!”

It’s not gone Captain Jack, it’s right here, lots of it! At the Little River Distillery in Miami.

Jonathan Rollo: “We are the first and only distillery in Miami, and we are making premium rum that we are very, very excited about, and we really just wanna be known as Miami’s rum.”

They’re off to a good start. This 22,000-square-foot facility has an aging house, a lab, and two bars.

Jonathan Rollo: “When you come in the door, and you have no idea what else is here, and then you stumble upon the distillery itself, with the barrel room, and it’s huge. But then still after that, there’s a really beautiful lounge where we have an incredible bar.”

The speakeasy is a total vibe with dark wood and mood lighting. Of course, the rum is the star of the show here along with some unique cocktails.

Jonathan Rollo: “I would say the must-try drink you have to have is the clarified espresso martini. It’s different, it’s unique. We make it with rum, so that’s kind of cool in and of itself. But the way that we clarify it and then distill it creates this robust, really beautiful, smooth texture.”

After a drink, take a guided tour of the distillery and taste some of the finest rum Miami has to offer.

Carlos Espasas, founder: “Smell it. It’s gonna have more of a kick to it. Hahaha.”

This is liquid gold crafted with zero extra sweet stuff.

Carlos Espasas: “We also blend; instead of adding sugar, we add no sugar to our rums. So what we do is we finish our rums in French or Spanish oak so all the sweetness comes from that.”

It’s all about how the South Florida heat works its magic.

Jonathan Rollo: “We have basically similar conditions to the Caribbean. So part of making the rums– making rums is making sure you have the right atmosphere, the right climate, the right heat.”

And local rum lovers are already obsessed.

Guest: “The rums were delicious, the staff amazing. The location, beautiful.”

Guest: “I think Miami’s always needed a new kind of destination for a place to have a drink. It feels like you’re in your own living room.”

Come for a tasting, leave with a bottle. Looks like Little River Distillery is already aged to perfection.

Little River Distillery ages its rum for one, three and eight years in the barrel.

FOR MORE INFO:

Little River Distillery

73 NW 71st St, Miami, FL 33150

Website

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