Some dogs fetch tennis balls while others take over as CEOs. That’s right, Canine Executive Officers, just like some top dogs at a Miami Beach boutique hotel. Guests can meet these beloved pups and see how they climbed their way up the corporate ladder one paw and awe at a time.

Betsy the Dog: “Yeah, it’s not a Secret Life of Pets movie; I am the boss!”

Rosa the Dog: “And I’m the young, beautiful top dog! Look, I even have a book to prove it.”

Meet Betsy and Rosa with big sis, Daisy. Together they celebrate National Dog Day, every day, at the Betsy Hotel in Miami Beach.

Jonathan Plutzik, co-owner of the Betsy Hotel: We love dogs because we love dogs, but rather quickly we learned that sharing our love for dogs, openly, actually made the Betsy feel like a home.”

This family-owned boutique hotel is home to these head honcho pups.

Jonathan Plutzik: “We call them our CEOs, our canine executive officers. Our key card to open every door is a picture of the great late Katie, under whom Betsy learned a great deal to be the next CEO and now Rosa is in training to be the third.”

And they take over this “home away from home,” welcoming guests.

Jonathan Plutzik: “It is actually great fun to see people meet Betsy because it actually puts a smile on my face. It’s moving, ‘ This is the Betsy?’ and yes, it is indeed the Betsy. It gives people pleasure as well, because they see this dog operating on her own sort of, I’m not joking, arriving for work. Cause she goes to her spot and lies down.”

Jonathan Plutzik: “But Rosa really has an unlimited appetite and an active way to greet people of all ages.”

From the “Betsy Rosa” craft beer…

Jonathan Plutzik: “Which is a very fine beer, unique to the Betsy. It’s preparation is supervised, of course, by the dogs but made by House of Motor Brewing here in Florida.”

To live music that keeps the tails wagging, everybody gets the VIP treatment, meaning very important pooch!

Jonathan Plutzik: “We’re a place that plays beautiful jazz of all different kinds, and it’s obviously, I think, not only soothing to humans, but it’s soothing to the dogs as well.”

National Dog Day officially goes down on Aug. 26.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Betsy Hotel

1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

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