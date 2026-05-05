Melanie C is leaning all the way into her Sporty Spice era. Her new album, “Sweat,” mixes all the things she loves: club music, fitness and DJing. She’s proving that after three decades in the game, she can still bring big energy.

Melanie C is proving Sporty Spice isn’t just a nickname — it’s a lifestyle.

The former “Spice Girl” just dropped her new album, “Sweat,” and the title track is already heating up the dance floors.

Melanie C: “For a first single, it’s the best response I think I’ve ever had as a solo artist!”

Mel said the high energy track is all about accepting her roots.

Melanie C: “I just wanted to inject a little bit more fun into the proceedings and just, like, really embracing being Sporty Spice, my love of fitness as well as DJing and clubbing. And that’s really how ‘Sweat’ was born.”

Mel’s love for DJing and dance music started well before her days as Sporty Spice.

Melanie C: “I was 19. I went into this nightclub. I was on holiday with some friends, heard this music, saw people dancing. It was like this utopia I’d never experienced, and then the ‘Spice Girls’ happened, so I left it behind. I kind of parked it for a minute.”

And now she’s back like she never left.

“Sweat” marks Melanie C’s ninth studio album, and after three decades in the biz, the singer said she’s finally found her sound.

Melanie C: “I think this album has just come at a time where I’ve been experimenting, I think, on the last two records, I was going in a bit more of an electronic direction, but this feels much more solid.”

It’s also been three decades since the “Spice Girls” debuted, so is there a reunion in the works?

Melanie C: “I hope so, I hope so. I always remain optimistic. We have so many opportunities. It’s just lining it up. It’s just figuring out something we all agree on. Are we all, like, we’re so precious over the ‘Spice Girls.’ We want it to be the right thing and sometimes we don’t agree on what the right thing is. So that is what holds us back.”

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