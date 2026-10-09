Dua Lipa and her hubby Callum Turner had a very Miami moment at Yankee Stadium.

The newlyweds ended up sitting next to a Marlins fan.

And get this: he had no idea who they were!

The guy, known by many baseball fans as the Marlins Man, posted this pic to X, saying the couple was very friendly — but that he knows sports, not music and movies.

Soon after, the picture went viral on social media.

People Magazine says the baseball game was also Dua’s first!

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