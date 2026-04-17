Ever watch a movie and think: “wow – that escalated quickly?” You might think it after watching Amazon Prime’s “Balls Up.” Deco sat down with the cast of the testicle-related comedy to find out how it gets nuts.

Some movies are about saving the world. And others, well…

Paul Walter Hauser as Elijah in “Balls Up”: “I have devised a condom that covers both the penis and the testicles.”

Yeah, this isn’t one of those.

Amazon Prime’s new buddy comedy, “Balls Up,” is truly maximizing on the funny.

Mark Wahlburg and Paul Walter Hauser play coworkers-turned-fugitives trying to escape Brazil after one bad decision.

A recipe for disaster, which Mark says he knew would be movie gold as soon as he read the script.

Mark Wahlberg: “I just thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so outrageous, but you know, I got to be a part of it.'”

As for Paul, he was so on board, he’s already pitching a sequel set right here in Miami!

Paul Walter Hauser: “I would definitely just make my character eat a lot of Cuban sandwiches just so that I, Paul Hauser, can eat Cuban sandwiches on screen; that would be nice.”

You can’t film a movie as hilarious as this without someone breaking character.

Mark Wahlberg: “I think we would try to push each other a little bit to make each other break.”

Paul Walter Hauser: “Yes, it was definitely some of that, which is hard not to do because you’re friends with the person and you are having fun.”

Speaking of fun: someone’s hands were having a little too much fun during our interview.

Paul Walter Hauser: “You’re great.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Hey man! If you get any closer man.”

Paul Walter Hauser: “This is what friends do. I don’t know why you’re acting weird about it.”

Mark Wahlberg: “You just were slowly moving down my leg.”

Paul Walter Hauser: “This is something you do to a stranger, like, ‘Hey, are you ok?’ This is like, ‘Hey man, we spent 3 months in Australia.’ You get excited, that’s your own weird thing, I’m just patting a buddy.”

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