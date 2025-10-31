Chocolate is a Halloween staple. But have you ever wondered what goes into making that delicious, ooey, gooey, melty goodness? Well — wonder no more! Because one SoFlo chocolate shop is serving up the ultimate spooktacular experience.

You don’t have to go trick-or-treating to score something sweet this Halloween.

Exquisito Chocolates in Miami is mixing up tasty treats in the 305.

Carolina Quijano: “We’re Miami’s first chocolate factory, so we actually self-produce all the chocolate onsite from cacao we bring from different farms in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Forget Willy Wonka, because this place churns out about 1,000 pounds of chocolate a week and they’re serving up some fun flavors for Halloween.

Carolina Quijano: “We love Halloween, so we do a lot of candy treats using Americana candies, everything from Twix to Snickers that we make in house, but monster themed.”

But it’s not just about what you can buy.

Carolina Quijano: “For our tours and classes, we have a ‘make your own chocolate skulls’ class. You get to actually paint your own skull and give it your own flair. So it’s always fun to see people’s creative side come out. So they use the same paint that we use to make our chocolate bon bons.”

No tricks here!

Exquisito’s tour and classes aren’t just educational, they’re delicious.

And the only thing wicked about them is how wickedly good everything smells.

Go on, take a whiff! Okay, okay, lock in.

Because it’s time to channel your inner Picasso and decorate those choco skulls!

Carolina Quijano: “If you wanna do different types of designs like we do, what we do is, you flick ’em.”

Now that’s what I call an edible work of art!

Jessica Argente: “I love to do water colors with my son and that’s been one of the things we’ve been playing around with at home, so it was really cool to put edible paint onto chocolate, and I’m gonna take that home and share it with him.”

Exquisito offers a variety of tours, classes and “make your own chocolate” experiences.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Exquisito Chocolates

1920 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33135

Website

