Get ready to put the pedal to the metal! It’s Miami race week right here in So-Flo. But you don’t need to be behind the wheel of a race car to soak it all in.

Deco’s favorite speed racer Alex Miranda is here with more. Alex?

Ready, set, go, into the club.

As the Miami Grand Prix races into So-Flo, E11EVEN is keeping the party going all week long with some of the biggest names in music.

Life in the fast lane! The action on the asphalt is sizzling at the Miami Grand Prix.

But So-Flo’s also turning up the heat, off the track.

Gino Lopito: “It’s gonna be off the chain here. So E11EVEN is the place to be. 24/7.”

It’s not just a week-long celebration, it’s a star-studded one!

Gino Lopito: “This is where everybody comes to party. The celebrities, the locals, the tourists. It’s everybody’s favorite playground.”

Swae Lee: “Who needs a reality check? I got a check in reality. I gotta check on my ex and make sure she ain’t doin’ better than me.”

No reality check needed. Swae Lee is getting fans revved up on Wednesday!

Gino Lopito: “Swae Lee is one of our residents. You know, he’s a regular. But he has a new album out, and right off the heels of Coachella, he really crushed it there.”

Nelly is no stranger to E11EVEN! He’s performed at the nightclub several times over the years. And So-Flo can’t get enough.

Gino Lopito: “Miami does show up for Nelly. And you know, when he goes on, his songs are sing-along. So the whole crowd is singing every word to every song cause they’re so popular.”

DJs Alesso and Afrojack will also be dropping beats and pumping up the crowd.

And on Saturday night, the D-O-double G himself is back in the 305!

Gino Lopito: “I mean, he’s just a legend. He’s iconic at this point, going down in the hall of fame. So having someone of that magnitude at E11EVEN is always exciting.”

Gino Lopito: “I expect that to probably be the peak night of the entire week.”

The race week celebrations don’t end when the weekend does, because Fat Joe crosses the finish line next Monday.

Gino Lopito: “Monday, we’re keeping it going because a lot of people don’t even leave town ’til Tuesday. Closing up with all the way up, let’s go! Fat Joe at E11EVEN!”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

E11EVEN Race Week Miami

29 NE 11th Street

Miami, FL 33132

Website



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