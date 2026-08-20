For those ready to escape reality, there’s a magical world where the trees are tall, and the adventures are wild. Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy are climbing the magic faraway tree, and they’re spilling some deets with Deco about this fairy tale fantasy … and adding some dreams of their own.

Forget boring bedtime stories. “The Magic Faraway Tree” takes a family to the remote countryside where three kids discover a mysterious tree.

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy play the parents who just want to reconnect with their children.

Andrew Garfield: “I found it inspiring. All I know is I read it, and I was like, ‘Yes, that!’ So I think if I’m feeling that, then another person and other people are gonna see these movies.”

Claire Foy: “Is he?”

Andrew Garfield: “Is he a person? I think he is. So hopefully other people will also be like, ‘Yes, that! I want that for my family and me.'”

They trade the real world for a place where anything, and we mean anything, can happen.

What if there’s a place that kept all the wardrobe, outfits, including shoes, of every movie ever made, which would you revisit to wear?

Claire Foy: “Ahh, ‘Gone with the Wind.’ They are burned in my brain, the one that she makes out of a curtain, the green velvet. I wouldn’t want to wear them, ’cause her waist was 17 centimeters or something insane, and they’ll probably be incredibly painful.”

Andrew Garfield: “David Bowie in ‘Labyrinth.'”

Claire Foy: “There we go!”

Andrew Garfield: “The Goblin King, Jareth, pretty cool, or a ‘Ghostbusters’ outfit. Indiana Jones.”

Tucked in all the larger-than-life characters is a message to chase your dreams, no matter how silly.

Claire Foy: “Probably would’ve wanted to be a pop star or something. Probably would’ve wanted to be like Britney Spears.”

Andrew Garfield: “Basketball player. I wanted to be a basketball player. Yeah, yeah, pretty much mostly that. I wanted to play basketball professionally and be taller than me.”

Claire Foy: “But you do it now as a hobby.”

Andrew Garfield: “Barely.”

Claire Foy: “Living that dream.”

“The Magic Faraway Tree” hits theaters on Friday, and a sequel is already in the works.

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