Miami Art Week is about to bloom, and “Loud” is planting the biggest seed of all. Creatives are coming together and turning Miami Gardens into a magical place. It’s a week filled with exhibits, fashion, art, and of course, a roaring good time.

Let’s get loud, Miami!

Dr. Karine Melissa, co-creator of Loud: “Loud, Love of Urban Design, has just become this hub for all things creative about us. We are really being loud about who we are and our culture and the love of it.”

This week-long cultural movement is all about growth this year, and the city of Miami Gardens is happy to host.

Dr. Karine Melissa: “This year’s theme is bloom. We are talking about how we are blooming as creatives. This is going to be most creative show yet.”

Fashion disruptors, “Cool Creative,” love to think outside the box.

Johanne Wilson, creator of cool: My husband is the illustrator, I do the design. People in music, in politics, you know, from MLK, Malcolm to Diana Ross. I mean, just all kinds of cultural icons. I just loved the drawings so much, and I just started putting them on clothing, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and even jackets.”

Singer and host Jennifer Hudson is a fan.

Johanne Wilson, creator of cool: “You think no one’s paying attention, and then I guess they are. Jennifer Hudson’s stylist reached out to us. Jennifer has been; she pretty much has the entire collection.”

Trying things out is the focus this year.

Johanne Wilson: “Corsets are really in, but what if you took a corset and threw it over a sweatshirt, what if there were two, you layered two or three. I don’t know, why not? And so we’re just having fun.”

Celebrating local artists, like Lump, is the heart of the event.

Lump, creator of Lavish and Looney: “loud piece, loud art, to go with loud fashion. I’ll be showcasing, I think, in this particular one, six pieces. All my pieces are fairly large. So it’s going to take up a lot of space.”

Be on the lookout for some feminine energy in his work.

Lump: “I love Deco Drive, have been watching it for years. Women are kinda like my go-to, and diamonds are kinda like my staple, so I kinda like to incorporate that in almost every personal painting I do.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Loud Week

Dec 03, 2025 – Dec 06, 2025

18605 NW 27th Ave. Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Event Website

