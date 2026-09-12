Gibson has been making some of the world’s most famous guitars for more than 100 years, and they’re just getting warmed up.

The epic guitar brand has brought its rock ‘n’ roll history to the 305 with a new experience in the heart of Wynwood, and we’re getting a look inside.

If you’ve ever dreamed of walking into a guitar store and feeling like a kid in a candy store, then you may wanna check out Gibson Garage Miami.

Mark Agnesi: “Gibson Garage is a fully immersive retail experience center. We first opened one in 2021 in Nashville. We opened London in 2024.”

Now, the legendary brand has opened up shop in Wynwood, and this location was no accident.

Mark Agnesi: “Miami is such a cultural center — not just for music but for art, for fashion, for all of these different aspects. It just felt like the next place for us to reach more people.”

Spanning more than 8,000 square feet, it has plenty of room to show off what makes Gibson iconic.

Mark Agnesi: “The first room that you come into is the custom shop. Which is really the pinnacle of everything we do at Gibson.”

This room allows you to build your dream guitar from scratch!

Mark Agnesi: “You can really pick up and examine every piece of wood and pick exactly the piece of wood you want for your guitar, and then you can pick your neck profiles. And all the hardware, and what color you want it to be.”

Not really into guitars? There’s still a bunch of other things to get into.

Mark Agnesi: “There’s fun to be had here. Obviously, there are going to be live shows. There are cool exhibits that are always changing. There’s tons of cool merch, there’s a whole collection of Miami-specific that we did just for the garage that you can only get here.”

And you can’t set up shop in the middle of Wynwood without including some dope street art.

Mark Agnesi: “We had an artist named Solano come in and actually paint a mural inside our Kramer-branded space. We have another mural that was painted out in Wynwood by a guy named Miami Nate Dee.”

Solano, artist: “To work with such an historic brand like Gibson, who has been doing this amazing work for so many years, to be a part of that story for the Miami opening, it was a no-brainer.”

Nate Dee, artist: “The history and the story behind the brand made me just excited to create something that would represent them and my take on it, too.”

Beyond selling guitars and merch, the Gibson Garage is also helping launch careers.

Zach Krys: “I’m a Gibson artist. I’m a part of the G3 Gibson Generation group, and it helps young artists get into the music industry, but I live in Miami, and I think it’s such a gift to have a Gibson Garage here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Gibson Garage Miami

2660 NW 3rd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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