Miami is also known as a city that never sleeps. But apparently, neither do our cravings. Nothing says midnight night snack like a juicy steak or caviar.

And one luxury food service delivers food right to your door, judgment-free.

When hunger hits after hours like a werewolf in the movie ‘Goosebumps.’

And diner food just won’t do…

‘Prime After Dark’ is Miami’s way of treating cravings like a VIP.

Jordan Culpepper: “We are a late-night luxury delivery steakhouse concept. There really just isn’t a really good option late at night, when all the other fine dining kitchens close. People stay up ’till five, six in the morning out here in Miami, and people want quality food delivered to them at the comfort of their own home.”

Or office, or hotel room. They deliver within 15 miles of the Miami Design District.

Jordan Culpepper: “The late-night business people that are out, the lawyers, the real estate people, the people that are closing deals late out at the office, we’re definitely catering to them. Our biggest one is the tourists. As well as the revelers and late-night party crowd.”

Because wrapping up the night deserves to be elevated.

Jordan Culpepper: “People go on the apps late at night, and they just order whatever they want.”

Jordan Culpepper: “This XL chicken parmesan that we have can feed up to four people. Another big thing is that the wagyu cheesesteak is probably our best seller right now. My personal favorite is the spicy vodka rigatoni. All of these you can have additions to, whether it’s the shrimp, chicken, or steak added to a lot of these dishes.”

From tomahawk steaks to nuggets and caviar, there’s nothing wrong with a stay-in experience.

Jordan Culpepper: “We have insulated packaging and temperature-controlled insulation where we cut a hole on the side to make sure the steam comes out, it doesn’t ruin the food or the box.”

Jordan Culpepper “I just feel like it’s transitioning a little bit more from having to go out and that pressure of ‘Let’s just dine in but something nice.'”

Customer: “It’s just very different. It’s refreshing to have something like this here. There’s Uber Eats, Taco Bell, stuff like that. This is just next level.”

Customer 2: “Amazing. You can definitely tell the difference, and the price is definitely worth it.”

Prime After Dark opens for delivery at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Prime After Dark

1082 NW 54th St

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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