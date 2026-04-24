Las Olas is the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Top-tier shops and restaurants line the boulevard, and on Friday, it’s getting taken over by the annual wine and food festival. How about “fill up my glass, olas”!

Deco las olas wine and food festival, Jackson Browne Boulevard instrumental

Jackson Browne (singing): “Down on the boulevard. The night’s enough.”

The night will definitely be enough on the boulevard. Up at the Riverside Hotel, we got the lowdown on the 30th anniversary of the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.

Riley Burke: “Every year we try to make it a little bit better and a little bit more fun for the community.”

It’s called a festival. But let’s face it — it’s ain’t nothin’ but a street party.

Riley Burke: “There is no doubt about it, and this year we’re taking it to the next level. We’re gonna have a ’90s party as a throwback to feature a lot of our favorite cocktails from the ’90s.”

The drinks will jog your memory—and fill your glass.

Riley Burke: “Cosmopolitans, old fashions, sidecars, sour apple martinis, they’re all gonna be there. It’s gonna be a ton of fun.”

One of the recent tweaks to the event will please fans of the grape.

Riley Burke: “We added an elevated wine garden where we feature a lot more, a little more of a higher-end wine. It’s more fun. It’s got a great vibe. It’s for the VIP customers who spent a little extra on the tickets.”

Where there are people and drinks, there must be music.

“We’re gonna have a DJ out there, so he’ll be playing everybody’s favorite tunes. We’ll all know the words. We’ll all be singing along while we enjoy some great food, some great wine, and some great spirits.”

There will be tons of tasty bites everywhere you turn. You’ll be chowing down on the best stuff each eatery has to offer. Your thirst and your appetite will be well taken care of.

Riley Burke: “With over 50 restaurants, 200 different wines and spirits featured at the festival. It’s something for everybody. There are different cuisines from all over the world, there are different wines from all over the world, there are different spirits from all over the world.”

One thing’s for sure. Your spirits will be lifted at the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.

Riley Burke: “It’s the largest festival in Fort Lauderdale, and how can you beat eating great food, drinking great wine, and enjoying great cocktails?”

Your ticket to the festival buys more than a good time. You’re giving money to support the American Lung Association.

FOR MORE INFO:

Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

Between SE 6th Ave – SE 11th Ave in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Friday, April 24, at 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Website

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