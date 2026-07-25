Forget the history books! The City of Miramar is bringing the past back with plenty of island flavor. From old-time games and traditions, this event is proving Jamaicans still know how to party. Don’t worry about a thing because there’ll be plenty of jerk and a headline performance by a Marley.

Caribbean vibes are always present during Jamaica’s two most important holidays…

Wayne Messam: “Aug. 1 represents the day in which Jamaica observes Emancipation on the island and Aug. 6 is actually the Day of Independence. The play of emancipation independence, Emancipendence.”

The amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park is going to transform into an “old-time fair”.

Wayne Messam: “We actually have even replicated coranation market, which is in Kingston, where attendees will be able to get their bags and go through the market and see all the produce. There’s food, there’s vendors, there’s a great time, and what’s really great about it is that you don’t have to be Jamaican to attend.”

And there will be plenty of stage performances to dance to.

Wayne Messam: “Just the spoken word as well as so many others we have planned, and then it’ll conclude with our main stage, the concert, which is headlined by Ky-Mani Marley.”

Ky-Mani Marley, artist: “Bring the family, bring your friends, bring your loved ones, and let’s celebrate.”

Mister Marley will be bringing some old school and new music to the show.

Ky-Mani Marley: “I’m gonna perform a lot of new material for the upcoming album. The album will be released on Aug. 21. The new album is titled Love and Energy. So for me it’s just being able to be on the stage and making sure that I’m giving you 100 percent of me.”

For the singer, it’s important to express your true self on stage.

Ky-Mani Marley: “This is the first album that I’ve allowed myself to be so vulnerable in and shed some of my, not only my joy, but pains, you know, and the things that I’ve been able to endure.”

“Islanders Jerk” will be on deck serving their best of the best.

Jerome Williams, owner, islanders jerk: “We are going to be bringing out jerk chicken, jerk pork, our famous jerk salmon. We’re gonna be showcasing our rasta pasta.”

There’s plenty to be hyped about at this family affair.

Jerome Williams: “I’m excited about the food, the people. They should come because of the vibe, the enjoyment. Just the relaxation and just have fun.”

Jamaica’s Emancipendence Celebration goes down Saturday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it’s free!

FOR MORE INFO:

Miramar’s Jamaica Emancipendence Celebration 2026

Saturday, Aug. 1 | 3pm-11pm

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Pkwy, 33027

Event Website

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