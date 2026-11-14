From the small screen to a global tour. “KPop Demon Hunters” are set to hit a stage near you.

Netflix and AEG are taking the hit animated film on a world tour.

Fans will see the demon hunters come to life thanks to cutting-edge performance technology.

The streaming giant says this will be the first of its kind.

The tour will make a stop in Sunrise at the Amerant Bank Arena on July 14.

To register for early access, click here.

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