South Florida has a bunch of kosher restaurants. There are plenty of gas stations, too. So—what could I possibly be getting at here? Well, Deco’s discovered a place where you can fill your tank—and your belly.

This looks like a typical motorist, gassing up at a typical Hollywood gas station. But there’s nothing typical once you get inside.

Elliot Kugelman: “We’re at the kosher food court, home of the lucky dip and the lucky dog.”

How lucky can a foodie get?

Elliot Kugelman: “The Lucky Dip is a dairy pizzeria, New York-style pizza, and the Lucky Dog is a meat restaurant.”

Let’s tackle the obvious question. Why a gas station?

Elliot Kugelman: “Very convenient. People can park while they’re waiting for their pie. We make everything fresh to order. while they’re waiting, they’ll fill up with gas, they’ll get beer, they’ll get a drink, and then they’ll come back for their food, whether they sit here or they take it with them.”

Don’t come in here expecting to find any exotic dishes.

Elliot Kugelman: “It’s not that. That’s not what we’re about. We are American traditional food made kosher.”

We’re talking burgers and fries. Onion rings. Hot dogs done up fancy. Chicken wings slathered in home-made barbecue sauce. You can even go south of the border and get some tacos.

Elliot Kugelman: “But this is what I have.”

The pizza and the calzones get the home-cooking treatment, as well.

Elliot Kugelman: “We also make our own dough, and we make our own sauce all right here in the store.”

If you need something to drink — and you know you will — you’ll have to do a little extra legwork.

Elliot Kugelman: “They must buy it from the convenience store in the gas station. We don’t sell any drinks.”

The whole family’s gonna love the desserts.

Elliot Kugelman: “We also have soft-serve ice cream, frozen custard, all kinds of pastries.”

You’ll be the lucky one when you make it over to the Lucky Dip and the Lucky Dog.

Elliot Kugelman: “Two separate kosher restaurants: a meat restaurant, a dairy pizzeria in a gas station in the heart of Hollywood. They want to try it, and once they come here, they’re all repeat customers.”

Lucky Dog’s is located inside the Chevron station at 4051 Stirling Road in Hollywood. They’re closed from sundown Friday to sundown on Saturday.

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