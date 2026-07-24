Ken Jeong and K-pop star Rei Ami are swimming with sharks for Shark Week — with “K-Pop Shark Heroes.” Well, at least one of them is … and they’re hoping to change your mind about the ocean’s most misunderstood predators.

When Kpop demon hunter Rei Ami isn’t hunting demons, she’s busy hunting sharks.

Forget swimming with the fishes. Rei is diving headfirst into this year’s Shark Week, and comedian Ken Jeong is along for the ride.

Ken Jeong: “I think what inspired both of us to do this is that in the last 12 months, sharks have been spotted on the shores of Korea.”

So Ken created a shark anthem, with a little help from Rei.

Ken Jeong: “I had this genius idea to write a K-pop anthem based on this pursuit of education. And I enlisted the help of Rei Ami of Huntrix, of ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ to help me.”

The singer jumped at the chance to be a part of Shark Week.

Rei Ami: “So growing up, always watched Shark Week, you know, you see those epic commercials, and with the great white jumping out and eating the chum and the tuna, that’s like ingrained in my brain forever. So, obviously, when this opportunity came in with Ken, I was like, ‘I would be an idiot to say no.'”

Rei didn’t just dip a toe in — she went cage diving, free diving and swam with hammerheads, reef sharks and bull sharks while Ken supported her from dry land.

For Rei and Ken, this isn’t about making sharks scarier — it’s about giving them a better reputation.

Rei Ami: “And I think there’s still so much misinformation regarding sharks and how they behave. And it would really, I think, help the public to understand how these apex predators work and behave.”

And after swimming with some of the ocean’s biggest predators, she is completely hooked.

Rei Ami: “It was the most life-altering and beautiful experience I have ever partook in.”

“K-Pop Shark Heroes” airs on the Discovery Channel this Sunday at 8 p.m.

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