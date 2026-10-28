This Halloween weekend isn’t just about blood and gore at the box office because a new movie in theaters may steal your wallet and your heart! For more, let’s go to the man whose hand is probably in someone else’s pocket, Alex Miranda.

Stealing scenes and stealing hearts. Don’t get it twisted, and speaking of five-finger discounts, as “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” John Turturro is learning that crime doesn’t pay.

John Turturro (as Harry Lehman): “You know what you did wrong? It wasn’t the lift. You need something to hide it. Sometimes you got a newspaper or a magazine.”

Subway young pickpocket: “That’s a good tip.”

John Turturro (as Harry Lehman): “Eh, I’m full of ’em.”

John Turturro is showing off a particular set of skills in the new crime thriller, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.”

The actor plays an aging, veteran pickpocket whose life gets turned upside down after he rips off the wrong people.

John Turturro: “Everything in the world has changed around him, and I think he shares a lot of that with Detective Warren. And I think that’s something that we all can relate to, no matter if we do an honest job or dishonorable job.”

Giancarlo Esposito, who co-stars as a detective on the case, says he was touched by the story.

Giancarlo Esposito: “A character, so wonderfully portrayed by John, that is completely at a loss in his life and facing a situation that is untenable, unlike any situation he’s ever faced, where he has to make, you know, a very deep sacrifice for those he loves, is a story that we don’t often see.”

The film’s writer and director, Noah Segan, says this story could only take place in the Big Apple.

Noah Segan: “New York, people go, ‘Oh, you know, everybody’s rude, everybody’s loud, everybody’s in a rush,’ Yeah. But they are decent to one another. They are honest because they know that that is the fastest way to get something done.”

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” hits theaters on Thursday.

If you wanna see John Turturro here in SoFlo, the actor will be in the 3-0-5 on Monday for an award presentation and an in-depth conversation about his career, as part of Miami Film Festival GEMS.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.