Disney Channel alums assemble! Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas reunited with Demi Lovato.

Joe made a surprise appearance and sang a duet with Demi during her Orlando tour opener last night.

The crowd went crazy during the “Camp Rock” sing-a-long.

Selena Gomez also showed love and danced at Demi’s “It’s Not That Deep Tour.”

It’s been a decade since the two singers hugged. Selena even posted a pic of them in her story with a heart emoji.

She also praised Demi’s vocals and wrote: “I’m in tears.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.