Jennifer Lopez, who is not dating Brett Goldstein, is trading the dance floor for the office. She’s in a Netflix new rom-com dropping this Friday and tackling love in the workplace. Deco’s got a sneak peek inside her downlow breakroom affair.

Talk about climbing the corporate ladder from the bottom.

Jennifer Lopez: “No fooling around at the office.”

Brett Goldstein: “Never at the office.”

Should you or shouldn’t you take love at work seriously?

Jennifer Lopez: “I’m not just a ceo of Air Cruz, I’m also a pilot.

Brett Goldstein: “[expletive] Jesus.”

Jennifer Lopez: “Whoops, sorry.”

In J-Lo’s new romance flick, Office Romance, she plays a bigshot boss of an airline company who does not allow dating in the workplace. But sometimes the only job perk is being close to a hot co-worker.

Jennifer Lopez: “She’s kind of misunderstood, and people think she’s, like, intimidating, and she is a strong, powerful woman, but she’s also like fun and goofy and very sweet.”

Brett Goldstein: “There is someone I like: It’s my boss. She’s dynamic. She’s incredible.”

Brett Goldstein is the hunk who makes her bend the rule. The actor actually wrote the script with Jen in mind.

Brett Goldstein: “The first scene where I meet her, I’m nervous.”

Brett Goldstein: “So it was the easiest acting job. That first, I’m glad we shot it in order, because that first scene is just me seeing her in real life.”

The cast also thinks there were sparks, like real ones, on camera.

Betty Gilpin: “From day one that we were filming, we were all like, ‘Oh my God, this is gonna be so good, because they have that inexplicable thing.'”

Amy Sedaris: “They were always laughing. I mean, they were just, you’d walk in on them doing a scene, and they’re just like hanging out, chit-chatting. I mean, they just got along. It was so easy.

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