From the glamour of the golden era to the glitz of today, J’Adore is turning up the heat on Ocean Drive with high-style cabaret and theatrical cuisine. Let’s take you past the velvet rope of Miami Beach’s most seductive new supper club.

The 305 has a heart of *gold!* And that’s because J’Adore in Miami Beach is making Ocean Drive shine again with dinner, dancers and a show that doesn’t stay on stage.

Alexander Sanchez: “J’Adore, it’s a very immersive dining cabaret, with shows nightly, from Thursday through Sunday. We bring back the class from the 1950s, as well as a nice, vintage touch.”

It’s a night of cabaret, cocktails and curtain-raising dishes.

Alexander Sanchez: “As soon as you walk in through those doors, you’ll see the dancers in the front, the bartenders shaking cocktails, they’re going to smell the food.”

Speaking of food, expect tuna tartare, jerk lamb shank and the list goes on and on.

Alexander Sanchez: “The food is Latin cuisine with Cuban and Caribbean influence.”

As for cocktails, this one stands out! I’ll give you a hint: feather.

Alexander Sanchez: “We’re going to see the pimenton. We’re using Casamigos Blanco, we’re using yellow bell pepper in an earl grey tea and we top it off with soda and an edible honey feather.”

Every night tells a different story, but it always ends in applause.

Sunni Stephens: “We welcome our audience to join us, we take down our third wall, that’s why it’s immersive. They’re clapping, they’re singing the tunes with us. They’re partying with us before and after.”

And behind all the glam:

Sunni Stephens: “I call it ‘Coming to a dinner party at somebody’s house.’ J’Adore is our house, so we are welcoming you to our dinner party to sing, dance, dine and have a fabulous time.”

Yup, when the lights go down, the stage comes to life.

And these ladies have a message for Deco!

Xylene Pacheco: “We can say welcome to J’Adore!”

You’ll adore J’Adore.

Alexander Sanchez: “I hope you take away an experience that they could tell their friends when they get home of what we are doing here on Ocean Drive. We’re bringing back elegance to Ocean Drive.”

Let’s get this show on the road.

