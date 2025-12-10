Somewhere up north, a jolly, old guy with a white beard and a red suit is getting his reindeer ready for their big night. No doubt about it — Santa Claus will be here before we know it and there may be no finer way in honoring Saint Nick than eating his weight in ice cream. Alex Miranda has the scoop on the ice cream dream where snow is falling, bells are jingling and the nights are anything but silent at this Broward ice cream shop.

Michael Bublé singing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Michael Bublé’s not lying.

At Cherry Smash in Coral Springs, Christmas is already underway.

Audrey Brooks: “It’s very magical, everything that you can imagine that has to do with Christmas.”

It’s a veritable winter wonderland, South Florida style.

Audrey Brooks: “It snows, there’s Christmas sundaes, there’s hot cocoa, there’s Santa, there’s the Grinch, everything you can even picture.”

You may have been here on a Christmas past. At the Smash, it’s all about Christmas present.

Audrey Brooks: “Every year, it’s different so every year we add more. So, it’ll always be different every time you come.”

The vibe of the place works because it’s a very personal presentation.

Audrey Brooks: “It’s a mix of Disney meets Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. It’s like a perfect magic.”

Everybody’s bound to love all the stuff inside the shop. But there’s only one real star of the show.

Audrey Brooks: “We love that it brings everybody together. We love the holidays but the ice cream’s obviously the best part.”

There’s a couple of new treats waiting for all you frozen dessert fans.

Audrey Brooks: “A hot cocoa float and then a Christmas sundae with our ‘Chimney Sweep’ ice cream.”

Santa doesn’t mind lending his head to the Christmas sundae. After all, it is his time of year.

And Snoopy’s happy to be filled up with hot cocoa, a scoop of peppermint bark ice cream and tasty toppings.

Audrey Brooks: “Everybody loves that one.”

Working in an ice cream store this time of year does have its perks.

Audrey Brooks: “All the girls get to vote whatever we love, we kind of get to create and make our favorites, and then if the customers love it, that’s what we go with.”

There’s no place just like Cherry Smash to kick off Christmas.

Audrey Brooks: “It’s everybody’s favorite, I mean, people come from so far away, from everywhere, just to see how magical it is ’cause everybody loves it.”

All the homemade ice cream is to die for at Cherry Smash. But here’s a little inside information.

All the ladies who work there say their favorite holiday flavor is “Chimney Sweep.” It’s got peppermint and Oreos.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Cherry Smash Ice Cream Parlor

8000 Wiles Rd.

Coral Springs, FL. 33067

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.