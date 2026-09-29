It’s time to scream for ice cream. We’re heading to a place where the scoops get a spooky makeover for Halloween. From creepy decor to over-the-top desserts, Cherry Smash is serving up sweet with a side of fright.

This ice cream parlor in Coral Springs has a whole new scoop of personality.

Now, Cherry Smash turns into a Halloween hangout.

Audrey Brooks: “We have Halloween a little bit different this year. Just because it’s bigger and better than ever. We have more animatronics and more decorations that we’ve ever had before. We also have a lot of spooky events planned for the season.”

The transformation is no small treat. Eerie details and familiar horror icons fill the room.

Mia Scirrotto: “We added Freddy Fazbear, it’s one our big, most popular animatronics ever. Everyone has been going crazy over it. So it’s been amazing! And most of our animatronics are brand new. So that’s the cool thing about here, every year it’s something different.”

The idea is to keep guests guessing around every corner.

But the big surprise is what ends up on the menu.

The desserts get their own frightful finish. Drinks and sundaes bring the theme right to the table.

Mia Scirrotto: “So we have our Midnight Grave sundae, it’s super cool. It has spider webs on it and fun Halloween decorations. And we also have a Bloody Shirley. So its a frozen Shirley Temple, it’s delicious.

Audrey Brooks: “Any of our sundaes, we have a lot of old fashioned ones, banana splits, we put a spook-tacular twist on all of them. So they’re all extra special for Halloween.”

These creations are worth losing your cool over.They’re cold, creamy and just scary enough to make you scream for another bite.

Audrey Brooks: “We’re going to have a big event on Halloween. It’s the first year it’s fallen on a Saturday night for us so we can’t wait. We’re gonna have scare actors, it’ll be decorated of course. But it will be our best night yet!”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Cherry Smash

8000 Wiles Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33067

Website

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