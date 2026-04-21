Bright lights, big city! SoFlo always shines bright. But it sparkles even more when Hollywood stars roll into town for the Miami Film Festival. Here’s a look back at the best of the fest!

Fest assured. The 43rd edition of the Miami Film Festival was a star-studded success!

And one thing’s for sure. Hollywood’s finest have mad love for the 305.

Bob Odenkirk: “I’m thrilled to be in Miami with ‘Normal.'”

Matt Bomer: “We love Miami. This city has been so, so good to me over the years. And I’ve been coming to South Florida since I was a little kid.”

Cary Elwes: “My father came here in 1958 when he was broke with my mother when he eloped with her, so it has very sentimental value to me.”

Danielle Brooks: “I’m a southern girl. I was married in Miami. So this place is very close to my heart.”

This year, the fest brought 160 films from 45 countries to the Magic City. Including…

Bob Odenkirk’s new action thriller, “Normal.”

Bob Odenkirk: “It really is kind of an old-style film that really needs to be seen in a theater.”

The actor tells Deco he’s excited to be playing a different kind of hero.

Bob Odenkirk: “Ulysses is my age, which is great. I’ve always been playing guys who are 20 years younger than me, which is weird. So I get to play somebody who’s lived a lot of life. I love playing guys who get their asses kicked. I think that’s where I should be in this world.”

Danielle Brooks also stopped by the Magic City. She was in town with the family drama, “If I go, will they miss me?”

Danielle Brooks: “What I love about it is that it is very honest. People are trying to figure out life. They’re trying to figure out how to be parents. I’m a parent. I’m trying to figure it out. And sometimes people are hit with harder circumstances.”

Danielle says she hopes it inspires audiences.

Danielle Brooks: “Maybe this isn’t where I need to be, maybe this is not who I’m supposed to be with, maybe whatever that maybe is for you, I hope that you can find that in this film. Find your freedom in letting go of whatever you need to let go of. “

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