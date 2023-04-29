There’s Italian pizza, Chicago-style pizza and Detroit pizza. Now the 3-0-5 is getting a new food truck serving up slices of pizza cubana.

Ready Dough Pizza got its start with its frozen pies, but now they want to do the cooking for you — with their brand-new food truck.

Nobody likes pizza more than Shaggy and Scooby. Well, except for the brothers who own Ready Dough Pizza.

Jordy Figueroa: “Ready Dough Pizza, the name says it itself, it’s dough that is ready to cook. All you gotta do is add your sauce, cheese, and put it in the oven.”

Now you can get their famous Cuban style pizza, hot and fresh from their brand-new food truck.

Jordy Figueroa: “We decided to open up a food truck because it was the only thing missing. We have a manufacturing line, a frozen pizza line, and now we wanted to sell pizza to the public.”

The magic of Cuban pizza all comes down to the dough.

Jordy Figueroa: “The difference of the pizza is the dough, like Cuban bread, if you’ve had it before, it has fried cheese in the corner.”

The brothers became famous for their cheese pizza, but this truck isn’t stopping there.

Jordy Figueroa: “We have bacon, chorizo, we’ll be having Mirta, which is the supreme in English.”

A slice of this bad boy is almost criminal.

Jordy Figueroa: “Other than pizza, we’ll be serving spaghettis, garlic bread.”

And you’re not going to want to skip out on dessert.

Jordy Figueroa: “We have also shakes, we’ll be having flan.”

Mmmmm, talk about food heaven.

Gus Escobar: “The pizza, the bacon crust, just how crispy it is, the tanginess of the cheese, the pepperoni, the green peppers just to give it that extra crunch. Then at the end with the flan to give it extra sweetness at the end. It’s kind of to solidify everything.”

Jordy Figueroa: “Fans keep coming back and buying our products because we keep the quality the same all the time, and our dough is really fresh. They love the good taste.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ready Dough Pizza

2274 W 80th St.

Hialeah, FL 33016

786-862-4755

readydoughpizzainc.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.