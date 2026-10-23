There isn’t a shortage of places to grab a cup of coffee in Broward. But how about one that feels truly unique? I like that. Deco’s found a place where the vibe is just as exotic as the beans, and mousse and teddy bears are the best of friends.

Chewy teddy bears filled with smooth, tasty mousse. You know you want some.

You can get that magic on a plate, plus a cup full of fantastic flavors, at Haraz in Pembroke Pines.

Ayaan Malik: “We’re a specialty coffee shop that imports our beans from Yemen, so it’s something like really new, something very unique.”

Yes, the coffee is colossal, and we’ll get to it in a moment.

But if you want something really unique, head on over to the pastry window.

Ayaan Malik: “We have the crunchy fruit pastries which are very popular, we have the crunchy teddy bears and now we started the crunchy purses.”

The crunchy stuff is a tasty top treat for a good reason.

Ayaan Malik: “So outside of the crunchy fruit pastry is like a white chocolate with coloring, and then on the inside is made with a mousse.”

It took a bit of effort to get that particular pastry into Haraz.

Ayaan Malik: “I was like scrolling through my phone and I was like, ‘Crunchy fruit pastries? I want to try it, so let me see what’s in the area,’ and nobody had it. Nobody had it close by, so then I talked to my dad, I was like ‘We have to figure something out, like we have to get these things made somehow.”

After crunchy fruit and crunchy bears, there was only one obvious move left to make.

Crunchy purses?

Ayaan Malik: “We’re the first people to have our crunchy purses. It’s made out of the chocolate in the end, but it’s a little thicker just because the purses are a little bigger.”

We’ve turned you on to all the special edible treats.

Now, who’s ready for coffee with a real kick?

Ayaan Malik: “So we import our beans from Yemen, so it’s not something like people here are used to, it’s a little stronger. But, this is what I’ve heard: I’ve never had Cuban coffee before, but people say it’s very similar.”

You can get your matcha. You can get your latte. You can even get your cake and eat it, too.

Ayaan Malik: “What I also like is the mango tiramisu, so like let’s put it on top of it… It tastes so good, yeah, it tastes so so so good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Haraz Coffee House

15811 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.