Get ready to scream. The prince of darkness is about to rule horror nights.

The late Ozzy Osbourne is getting the ultimate rock-n-fright tribute with his own haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights.

Guests will journey through a wild ride called “Crazy Train,” named after his hit song. It’ll be a maze through Oz’s legendary career.

The house opens Aug. 28 at Universal Orlando Resort.

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