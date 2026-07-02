Lizzo is back with a brand new album, and the title is making the truth hurt. It’s called “B****,” and she’s spilling the tea on what motivates her. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s 99% that [expletive], has all the juicy details. From bold lyrics to big beats, Lizzo’s making some more noise on a whole new album, and this record is a clapback to all the haters.

Lizzo is entering a bold new era.

Naming her latest album “B****” is on brand for the star.

Lizzo: “I wish we can just name the album [expletive]. And I was like, ‘Ricky? Oh my god. That’s scandalous.’ I ruffled a lot of feathers, and I knew I would ’cause I’m such a world-class rage-baiter.”

“B****” hasn’t made bold moves on the Billboard charts so far, but the Grammy winner says she feels motherly towards this project no matter what.

Lizzo: “It’s what I imagined giving birth to a baby is like. It’s your secret, and it’s yours for so long, and you’re growing it, and people have opinions about your baby, and you can’t control it. And you can’t control, for the most part, what your baby grows up to be.”

The star, who recently collabed with Sexxy Red on a track on “Scary Movie,” is used to being the center of attention.

Lizzo: “I am always such an unintentionally controversial person. I don’t know how it happens, but here I am, baby. The controversy. “

Controversy or not, she says, her fans are what keeps her going.

Lizzo: “I see people in the street, I’ve had a true impact on people and culture. That to me is what keeps me doing this. If I relied on streams and numbers to fuel me and to remind me that I’m successful, I would be miserable because it’s so fickle, and you know it’s like, you know how many of these streams is bots, and that’s the tea.”

You can catch her new music now on all music platforms.

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